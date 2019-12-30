Instagram Trends For 2019 That Are Making Waves On Social Media

Trends are always changing, and to follow up and keep up with the world, people have to know the recent trends in fashion, travel, make-up, and many more. As of now, Instagram has taken over all the places when it comes to delivering the recent trend updates to the public. As people are more active on Instagram, here are the top 5 Instagram trends of 2019 that you can follow in the upcoming year as well-

The top 5 Instagram trends of 2019

The 1990s made a shout out in the year of 2019 when the bucket hat's return took over this year. Ranveer Singh was seen in these bucket hats throughout his gully boy movie tour. These hats were worn for the first time by popular Hollywood rappers. Even now, many rappers are seen wearing these bucket hats.

At the Golden Globes awards ceremony in January, menswear darling Timothée Chalamet walked onto the red carpet wearing a black-down button, matching black trousers and a dazzling harness. Many fans appreciated this trend. In the same year, the harness was worn by many other famous guys like Michael B. Jordan and Terry Crews.

Another popular Instagram trend of the year was that of oversized sneakers by Alexander McQueen. Due to mentions on social media, reportedly the sneaker was checked once every two minutes after they came out in the market.

The collab of off-white X Ikea bag was another huge trend in 2019. Reportedly, the XXL tote with the words “Sculpture” written across, were sold out within 5 minutes of launch.

Logomania was another trend. FF logo designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1965 managed to hold back even in 2019. In fact, as per reports, it is the most wanted logo of the year 2019.

