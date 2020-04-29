International Dance Day: Movies To Watch On DisneyPlus Hotstar To Appreciate Dance

DisneyPlus Hotstar is one of the greatest entertainment portals in India today. The portal offers close to 100,000 hours of entertainment and movies in about 8 languages. On the occasion of International World Dance Day, there are a few films that will make you appreciate the art more.

Dance is all about grooving to the beat and losing yourself in the rhythm with no judgements. These films on DisneyPlus Hotstar will help you realise that dance does not need training to a huge extent. Rather, it must be heartfelt. Have a look at a few films to inspire you.

Films to watch on International Dance Day 2020

1. ABCD

Any Body Can Dance is a Bollywood film released in the year 2013. The film has dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil to widen its reach. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of youngsters who live and breathe dance. They all belong to families that cannot support them financially to get into professional dancing. They see a mentor in Prabhu Deva’s character, Vishnu Sir. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza who also contributed to the story of the film. The Telugu version of ABCD is available on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

2. Dance Cheddam Raa

Dance Cheddam Raa is a Telugu movie released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of kids who are extremely passionate about dance. They learn with time that their dance teacher has a serious health issue. The kids participate in a dance competition to later use the money for their dance teacher’s treatment. Dance Cheddam Raa is written and directed by Siva Jonnalagadda. You can catch the film on DisneyPlus Hotstar anytime.

Read International Dance Day Quotes 2020: Extend Wishes To Your Loved Ones

Also read International Dance Day Images To Share With Friends And Family

3. High School Musical

High School Musical is a Disney drama musical film released in the year 2006. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a popular high school athlete and how he tackles different situations of life. The emphasis is on his career goals and love life. High School Musical is directed by Kenny Ortega and written by Peter Barsocchini. It stars actors like Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: White Turtle Studios)

Read International Dance Day 2020: History, Significance & Other Details Of The Day

Also read International Dance Day Wishes 2020 You Can Send Your Family And Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.