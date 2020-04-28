International Dance Day Quotes 2020: Extend Wishes To Your Loved Ones

As the world is going through a rough patch due to COVID-19 pandemic, we need to keep ourselves motivated and practice optimism. Today is the International Dance Day 2020. Each year on April 29, the International Dance Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the globe. This day brings along a lot of positivity, as it gives you an opportunity to forget about everything else and only focus on making this much-anticipated day of the year super-special.

The International Dance Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of modern ballet, Jean-Georges Noverre. The International Dance Day is the day to celebrate the spirit of dance, without any regional or language barriers. So spread more positivity by sharing some quotes on International dance day with your loved ones. Take a look.

“Almost nobody dances sober unless they happen to be insane. – by H.P. Lovecraft "Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett "Dance is just like film in that it allows for thoughts in movement". – by Twyla Tharp "I see dance being used as communication between body and soul, to express what is too deep to find for words". – by Ruth St Denis "Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance." - by James Howe I see dance being used as communication between body and soul, to express what is too deep to find for words. –by Ruth St Denis

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - by Rumi "When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you." - by Paulo Coelho Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. – by Charles Baudelaire You live as long as you dance. – by Rudolf Nureyev "Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." - by Martha Graham Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter. – by Louis Horst

"Dancing faces you towards Heaven, whichever direction you turn." - by Sweetpea Tyler When you dance,your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It’s to enjoy each step along the way. – by Wayne Dyer The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. – by Alan W. Watts Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. –by Charles Baudelaire Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance. – by Oprah Winfrey "Life is sweet when you pay attention. When it doesn't seem sweet, put a sticker on your nose and do a funky dance." - by Whitney Scott

"Life is the dancer and you are the dance". – by Eckhart Tolle "Work like you don’t need the money. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching". – by Satchel Paige “Almost nobody dances sober unless they happen to be insane". – by H.P. Lovecraft "While I dance I cannot judge, I cannot hate, I can not separate myself from life. I can only be joyful and whole. This is why I dance." - by Hans Bos "Any kind of dancing is better than no dancing at all." - by Lynda Barr Dance is the hidden language of the soul. – by Martha Graham

