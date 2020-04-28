International Dance Day Wishes 2020 You Can Send Your Family And Friends

Today is the World Dance Day 2020 aka the much-awaited International Dance Day. Every year on April 29 the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the father of modern ballet, International Dance Day is celebrated. It is a day which not only marks the spirit of dance, but it also acts as a bridge between nations, for people to come together.

Source: Keith Reid Instagram

The World Dance Day was started in 1982 by UNESCO and the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI). So on this special day if you are looking for some Happy International Day wishes to share with your friends and family, then your quest is over. Here are numerous Happy International Dance Day wishes you can send to your loved ones:

Happy International Dance Day Wishes

When you dance,

your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor.

It’s to enjoy each step along the way. Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day 2020. "There is no other way to express yourself and feel yourself than dance…. So dance like there is no tomorrow…. Happy International Dance Day 2020.” “World Dance Day 2020 reminds us that no matter how busy our lives get, we must take some time out to enjoy great dancing.” The only way to make sense out of change

is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. Wishing you happy international dance day 2020 “You are alive as long as you are dancing because dance is the hidden language of the soul. So break free and dance like a free bird. Wishing you a wonderful Happy International Dance Day.”

“Dance is the way to express your soul through your body. It is the way to live, live for yourself and just enjoy the moment. Warm wishes to you on International Dance Day. Have a rocking day!” Dance, when you’re broken open.

Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off.

Dance in the middle of the fighting.

Dance in your blood.

"Life is all about taking more chances and doing more dances. So do not stop and keep dancing to the changing rhythms of life to enjoy it the most. Happy International Dance Day to you." "Wishing a very Happy International Dance Day to you…. May each step you take, fill your heart with greater joy and happiness."

“Move with confidence, dance with happiness and your soul will be completely satisfied…. Happy World Dance Day 2020.” When I dance, I cannot judge, I cannot hate,

I cannot separate myself from life.

I can only be joyful and whole, that is why I dance. I urge you to do the same, wishing you a happy world dance day 2020. “Live life as you were born to dance and there will be no worries, no sorrows as there will only be happiness surrounding you…. Happy International Dance Day.” You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,

Love like you’ll never be hurt,

Sing like there’s nobody listening,

And live like it’s heaven on earth. So make the most of this day, Happy International Dance Day to you my friend.

