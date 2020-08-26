Who Is Jeffree Star's Boyfriend Andre Marhold? Learn About The YouTuber's Love Life

Jeffree Star is making headlines yet again as the YouTuber appears to be in a new relationship. Jeffree Star has a new boyfriend just five months after his split from long time partner Nathan Schwandt. Jeffree Star had been teasing his new relationship with a mystery man, on his Instagram stories since past few days.

However, on August 23 Jeffree Star posted a picture on his Instagram handle which confirmed that the makeup mogul is committed again indeed. Read on to find out, “Is Jeffree Star dating NBA player?”

Who is Jeffree Star's boyfriend?

According to a report by Pop Buzz, the mystery man from Jeffree Star’s Instagram handle has been identified as NBA player Andre Marhold. On August 25, Jeffree Star posted a series of Instagram stories confirming his new relationship with the NBA player. In his stories, Jeffree can be seen hanging out with Andre Marhold in Wyoming, USA.

The couple is seen getting jittery and playful with each other as they tread along a verdant path. In one of the stories, Andre is seen carrying Jeffree on his back as they smile looking at the camera. In an earlier story posted on the same day, Jeffree claimed that he is out on a vacation with someone special.

Jeffree Star's boyfriend: Who is Andre Marhold?

Andre Marhold has made his Instagram handle private since Jeffree Star went perfect with their relationship. But a report on Pop Buzz has suggested that Andre Marhold is a basketball player and also the CEO of an Atlanta based talent agency. During the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement, a video of Jeffree surfaced which shocked many fans of the YouTube star.

In the video, Jeffree Star was seen making racist remarks against African-American and Asian community. Following Jeffree Star’s recent post featuring Andre Marhold, many of his fans took to Twitter to claim that the YouTuber had double standards.

Netizens react to Andre Marhold and Jeffree Star

A Twitter user commented claiming that the 34-year-old YouTube celebrity was using her African-American boyfriend as a cover-up for her actions. Many Twitter users claimed that Jeffree Star was paying Andre Marhold to be her boyfriend so that she could clear her image from the racist allegations.

However, Jeffree Star is not new to controversies as in the past the influencer has been accused of exploiting her staff and employees working for her beauty brand. In any case, so far it seems as though Jeffree is trying to keep his new relationship more low-key than his previous long term relationship with Nathan Schwandt.

“i know i’ve made a career off of talking shit about anyone and everyone, and even though i’ve been caught multiple times being racist don’t pay attention to that because my new paid boyfriend is a poc!”- jeffree star — frank🧢 (@LILGODSAVAGE) August 24, 2020

I'm not racist bc I dated a black guy before😂😂😂 That's worst than my best friend is black lol — Princess (@Real_princess95) August 25, 2020

No but really I'm convinced he's paying them me and my friend just had this conversation 😂😂😂😂 — Hot Toxic (@Peppered_siren_) August 24, 2020

