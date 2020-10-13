Is Kanye West Living In Urbanist Trilith Where He Walked On Water For His Sunday Service?

Kanye West has several houses to stay in and his most recent one might be the one where he shot his Sunday service video in which he performed the walk on water stunt. Recently, a celebrity gossip page shared that Kim and Kanye West have been living in a new urbanist community outside Atlanta which is called Trilith. Speculations are that Kanye owns a house there and it is the same place where the American rapper had staged the whole walking on water stunt with Joel Osteen that had gone viral on the internet.

Does Kanye own a house in Trilith?

The town in question is reportedly the one that Hollywood stars are building from scratch, as reported by Fast Company. If that is where Kanye had performed his walking on water stunt, could it mean that he is also a resident of the biggest stakeholders in the new town that is being built from scratch? The celebrity gossip page further shared pictures of Kanye and Dan Cathy (CFA Founder), who introduced Kanye at the event where he preached at. According to the gossip page, Cathy is 60% owner of the upcoming town but also an "Uber Christian". It also states that the American rapper has a house in the Trilith town.

Kanye's walk on water stunt

What town is Kanye living in? All about the new Hollywood town Trilith

According to reports in the media portal, when Pinewood, a British film studio company, opened a one-stop studio outside Atlanta, it became a highly successful venture. This later gave the idea to the local investors to make it more than just a production facility. Reportedly, they wanted local workers to be able to commute to jobs on the site about 20 miles south Atlanta, which is why they decided to build a town.

However, Pinewood stepped out of the project and the studio and town went in the hands of local founders and they named it Trilith. Trilith is a dense, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use village to cater to a population of 5,000. Right now, there would be about 500 people living in the town and it will have a total of 1,400 townhomes. The studio side will also be developed and made into a place where the people can live and work.

Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios told FastCompany, “Instead of just being a soundstage facility that you haul people to when you’re ready to shoot, it can be a place where the development team can live and work, or have a second home at. In some cases, we have producers and production managers and coordinators that are now just living here because there are so many shows coming.”

