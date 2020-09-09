Kaley Cuoco Gets Back At mask Shamers; Reveals Why She 'chooses To Wear A Mask'

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco slammed fans after receiving negative comments on wearing a mask while working out. It happened when she shared a video of herself through her official Instagram handle on September 8, 2020, Tuesday. The one minute twenty seconds clip showcases Kaley Cuoco performing different exercises using a skipping rope. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s comment on her latest video. Read on:

Kaley Cuoco slams fans for their mask comments

Kaley Cuoco took to the comment section and responded to people who were criticizing her for wearing a mask while working out. The actor wrote, “For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.” Her reply garnered more than 5900 likes within a day of posting. Check out Kaley Cuoco’s comment on her video:

Recently, Kaley Cuoco took to social media and shared a video through her official Instagram account on September 8, 2020, Tuesday. It features the actor while working out in a close place. She is seen using a skipping rope to do exercise in the one minute and twenty seconds video on the social media platform. Kaley Cuoco has donned a sports bra and paired it with shorts. She has completed her look with a high ponytail and a blue mask.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Kaley Cuoco wrote about her new obsession amid the pandemic. She urged her fans and followers to grab a jumping rope and work out for 20 minutes. She wrote, “Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!”. Check out the actor’s post on the photo-sharing platform.



Responses on Kaley Cuoco's video

Within a day of sharing the post, Kaley Cuoco received more than one million likes and around 2300 comments on the social media platform. Numerous fellow celebrities applauded her abs in the video. Check out what they wrote:

