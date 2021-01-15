Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Her Dating Strategy And Making The "first Move" | Watch

Jhanvi Kapoor has been steadily gaining popularity as an actor, having consistently appeared on the screen with her various film projects. She has also stayed quite interactive on social media and freely expresses her opinions whenever she gets an opportunity. She recently had an interaction with another big name of the film industry, Kareena Kapoor, and discussed many different topics about her personal life at length. Among these topics was dating, to which Jhanvi did not shy away from answering. Have a look at what she said about her dating life.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her dating life

Kareena Kapoor, in a rare instance, played the host in the conversation, even as she interviewed Janhvi Kapoor, and talked about a lot of topics relating to their world. They discussed relationships that young people have with their family and friends, with Kareen even quizzing Janhvi about how the youngsters from her generation communicate with each other. They eventually reached a point where Kareen asked her about her dating life and whether Janhvi had ever made the ‘first move’.

Janhvi visibly appeared relaxed and confident as she answered about a topic such as this, which is at times avoided by celebrities. Janhvi talked about how she sends signs and “hints” to the person that she is interested in but does not really make the ‘first move’. She also said that she tries not to “make it too obvious”, and also said accepted on being nervous on making the first move. They also further talked about how women have progressed in the modern age, with a visible change of social understanding among the younger generation.

"I'll drop my hints, but I won't make it too obvious".

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the film Gunjan Saxena, in which she had played the role of a pilot in the Indian Air Force. A lot of controversy had followed post the release of the film, but it nevertheless saw Janhvi play a quite different character. She had made her debut in the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, which was followed by another role in Ghost Stories. She is all set to appear next in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

