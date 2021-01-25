Shoot Of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Good Luck Jerry' Halted By The Farmers In Punjab

The production of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming feature presentation, Good Lucky Jerry, has been disrupted by a handful of farmers in Patiala, who have been a part of the ongoing protest against the government of India's farm laws. As per a report in PTI, the incident in question took place around the Civil Lines area on Saturday. During the protest, the farmers opposed the principal photography of the upcoming movie. The report in question states that the protesters were heard shouting slogans against Bollywood. Additionally, seemingly resentful farmers were also heard exclaiming that no actor was seen extending their support to the agitation and the plight of the farmers and take a stand against the Centre's three farm laws.

What did the protestors say?

A certain individual who goes by the name of Rajwant Singh Sandhu was quoted asserting that if the film industry must conduct its shooting in Punjab, they must at the very least speak in favour of the agitated farmers. Additionally, another protester was heard saying that the Bollywood actors specifically were being opposed due to their lack of support towards the farmers. The protestors were also quoted claiming that the Centre must be blamed for imposing black laws on the farming community. Some farmers even held a protest outside the hotel where the crew of Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry is staying. A police official was quoted saying that the protests were peaceful.

Earlier this month, the filming of Good Luck Jerry had briefly come to a halt at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib. The halt was brought on by the protestors who wanted the starlet to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest situation. Following the incident, the actor shared an Instagram Story in support of the farmers. The post, which is now no longer existent, read something on the lines of farmers being at the heart of the country. The text on the post also said that she recognises and values the part that they play in feeding our nation. She concluded her statement by saying that she's hoping a resolution is reached soon and it favours the farmers.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies:

As far as Janhvi Kapoor's movies are concerned, the actor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a Netflix Original biographical drama. Janhvi made her debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which is an official remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Some of the upcoming films of Janhvi include Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

