Jason Tartick From 'The Bachelorette' Season 14 Is More Than He Meets The Eye, Here's Why

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are two of the most popular non-scripted American TV shows. Even though The Bachelorette is working on its Season 16, a contestant from their Season 14 is still a fan favourite. This contestant is none other than Jason “Jay” Tartick. Find out more details about this Bachelorette Season 14 contestant here.

Who is Jason Tartick?

Jason Tartick was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 14. According to his Fandom.com page, Jason Tartick is a senior corporate banker. He was one of the gentlemen trying to woo 28-year-old Becca Kufrin. But Jason Tartick was unfortunately eliminated in week 9. Jay lost in the race against Garrett Yrigoyen, who eventually got engaged to Becca.

What does Jason Tartick do?

Jason Tartick marked his television stint with The Bachelorette Season 14. Even though he did not get the final rose, his career rose. Before The Bachelorette Season 14, Jason Tartick was working as a corporate banker. But his popularity on the reality TV show led him to start his own business. He co-hosted several TV appearances including Good Morning America, The Today Show, and many others.

According to his official website, Jason Tartick is now the founder of Restart. Through Restart, Tartick provides financial, personal, and professional consultations. His YouTube channel also provides special “inspirational niche life hacks”. He is also a motivational speaker and is open to speaking at various events.

Who is Jason Tartick dating?

Jason Tartick is no longer single. According to his social media activity, Jason Tartick is currently dating former The Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe. Kaitlyn and Jason live together in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple has adopted two rescued Golden Retrievers named Ramen Noodle and Pinot.

Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick’s girlfriend?

As mentioned above Jason Tartick is off the market and is dating television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe. Kaitlyn Bristowe started as a spin class instructor but soon transitioned herself after appearing on the Season 19 of The Bachelor. Although she lost the battle she appeared as the lead on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. Before dating Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn dated The Bachelorette Season 11 winner Shawn Booth for three years. Bristowe is currently a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 29.

