Jayrscotty Leaks Create Havoc Online, Fans Offer Support To Internet Star

Jordan Scott, better known as Jayrscotty, is an American model who has been subjected to trolling. Earlier this month, the 24-year-old Tiktoker's objectionable photos were leaked online, following with a messy rampage on Twitter. Fans have since started queueing up to his side in pity. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Twitter situation.

Jayrscotty Leaks - Who is Jayrscotty?

Avid users of Instagram and other social media platforms wouldn't have missed the viral video of ‘I ain’t ever seen two pretty best friends’. The 24-year-old model is known for making funny content and is mostly seen offering advice and answering fan questions on Tiktok. Apart from Tiktok, he is also a proud influencer on Instagram and Twitter with more than 60K followers on the apps. The connoisseur of the trend and the recipient of 1.5 million followers on Tiktok is Jayrscotty. With more than 40 million likes, half of which are from the trendy video, the American model had no looking back, at least until the first half of January 2021.

On January 25, 2021, Jordan Scott became the target of trolls when a video of his privates were leaked on a popular site of memers. Reportedly, Scott isn't the only one to have been a target as many more Tiktokers claimed to have been harassed the same way. Only worse things started taking off from here as the video was further leaked on a Twitter account, which won't be named for privacy reasons, with over 7K followers, making Scott the face of Twitter trends and the victim of hurtful bullying. The Tiktoker hasn't given any statement out on public yet. However, he deleted much of his content and turned off his comment section right after the incident took place. Fans have come to his support and rightfully pointed out the double standards of the society. Fortunately, Jayrscotty's video was taken off of all social media platforms almost immediately.

Several fans came ahead in support of the internet star. They spoke about how unfortunate it was that content such as this leaked. Here is what they had to say:

im so mad ar the internet for bullying jayrscotty for something personal that was LEAKED. he was the heart of such a goofy meme and now he deleted so much of his content and turned off comments. :| — chad num 2 ‏‏‎🥟 (@noendcredits) January 25, 2021

the thing about the jayrscotty leaked situation is i’m sure it’s sending him into a deep depression, and you all are contributing to it, shame on you — commie bastard (@XavierSpiess19) January 25, 2021

Shoutout to the people who leaked jayrscotty’s pics and made fun of him to the point where he deleted most of his videos and turned off comments. What ever happened to “body positivity?” — Kallen (@KallenJarvis) January 26, 2021

man its sad to see jayrscotty get bullied off the internet due to his nudes getting leaked, such an unfortunate event and hopefully it doesnt happen to another tiktoker — n0tsprite (@n0tSprite) January 25, 2021

