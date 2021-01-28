What Happened To Ondreaz Lopez? TikTok Star Could Be Sued After The Recent Controversy

23-year-old Ondreaz Lopez is a well known TikTok personality and social media star. However, recently the TikToker has come under fire after allegations surfaced claiming that he had been having sexual relations with a 14-year-old. The shocking news was released on a TikTok account known was ‘Sainttbaby’. Along with the shocking allegations the account reportedly released a ton of information regarding the alleged relation that Lopez was having with the minor. As the allegations started circulating, rumour surfaced that the TikTok star could be sued if the allegations were proven. Find out, what happened to Ondreaz Lopez?

What happened to Ondreaz Lopez?

The clips from a phone conversation were leaked on the Twitter handle Def Noodles, where a woman is heard calling out the 23 year old social media personality for his intentions. Fans can also hear Lopez’s voice on the other end as the phone is kept on Speaker mode. The woman warns Lopez that what he has been doing is punishable by law. We can hear that Ondreaz Lopez, acknowledges what the woman is saying and agrees to meet up in person. She claims that she will be bringing her 14 year old daughter and her sister along with her, to which Lopez agrees.

What did Ondreaz Lopez do?

The Twitter handle Def Noodles posted another tweet on January 27, titling it “Pedophilia.” In the tweet a document as well as a screenshot was attached. The document is of legal nature and reveals that Lopez had had sexual intercourse with a 14 year old girlchild. The second attachment features a screenshot, in which this legal document was sent to Ondreaz’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking. The legal document was sent to Lopez's attorney. Many fans were quick to point out that this controversy also clearly indicated that Ondreaz Lopez had been cheating on his girlfriend Hannah Stocking.

*SERIOUS* CW: Pedophilia



Ondreaz Lopez sued for allegedly having sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girl, according to screenshot of legal document. Document also sent to Ondreaz’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking. Ondreaz’s brother Tony also sued by two 15-year-olds for same thing. pic.twitter.com/uUfLg8DjIl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

Ondreaz Lopez isn't the only Lopez brother with allegations of having relations with a minor. His brother Tony Lopez is facing similar issues of his own. According to a report in Sportskeeda, the latter had relations with two 15-year-old girls. A lawsuit has been filed against Tony Lopez, there are claims that he had been grooming the girls on social media and asked for photos from them as he attempted to exploit the girls. Both the brothers are members of the Hype House are mentioned in the lawsuit, but only for negligence.

Everyone associated with Ondreaz and Tony Lopez now unfollowing them on Instagram. That’s performative activism. Allegations have been public FOR MONTHS and these folks profiting on videos with them. Take videos down and donate money you made off 2 alleged pedophiles to RAINN. pic.twitter.com/kzzYETJ8Xr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 27, 2021

Did Ondreaz Lopez propose to Hannah Stocking?

Ondreaz Lopez and Hannah Stocking had been dating for a long time last October, when the pair took their relationship to a next level. Hannah took Ondreaz to Time Square in NYC and proposed to him. The influencer had gotten an elegant engagement ring. But unfortunately, the proposal turned out to be a little less than perfect as she dropped it in a road gutter while popping the question to Ondreaz. The Instagrammer had even bought a billboard for a day at Time Square which had her and Ondreaz’s pictures with the question ‘Will you marry me?”. However, it seems as though the couple is not together at the moment. As they have not posted any pictures together in almost 4 months.

