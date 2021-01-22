What Happened To WhistlinDiesel? Did The Popular YouTuber Shoot Himself?

WhistlinDiesel, a popular Youtuber known for his thrill videos on cars, trucks, bulldozers, off-roading vehicles among many, has fans worried after a recent experiment backfired resulting in an injury. Who is WhistlinDiesel? What happened to WhistlinDiesel? Read more to find out.

What happened to WhistlinDiesel? Did WhistlinDiesel shoot himself?

Motorsports YouTuber Cody Detwiler, the creator of the channel WhistlinDiesel, has over 1.74 million subscribers and over 32 million views on his videos. His content mainly focuses on motor vehicles related videos and the experiments he holds on them.

Recently, the infamous YouTuber took to Instagram to share a piece of rather terrible news. He shared several pictures (graphic warning) on his feed that revealed his face covered with blood and a bullet casing in the next. He further explained that he had been struck by a stray bullet from his own gun.

Reportedly, the YouTuber was shooting 50 calibre bullets into steel plates on the ground. Whilst conducting his experiment, one of the bullets made a rebound off the steel plate and struck directly back to his forehead. He passed out immediately and further explained some graphic details on how it felt to have been shot. Following the incident, Detwiler was rushed to the hospital for a CT scan. Fortunately, his skull wasn't damaged. He ended his post by saying how thankful he is to be alive and that he will be back to target practising soon. His followers reacted promptly, showering his post with concerns and get well soon notes, many urging him to take rest.

Following is Detwiler's quote as is, as he explained the grave situation to his fans -

"You look at life a little differently when you pull the trigger of your .50 cal and your head shakes and (blood) starts dripping down past your eyes. I put my hand up and just felt metal sticking out and about passed out. Got a ct scan to be safe and they say my skull isn’t cracked soo.... back to target practicing!!! For anyone wondering I was shooting steel plates from 4ft away like a boss to see how many it would go through. It went through 2."

In another post, Detwiler reassured fans that he's alright and that he has no other major issues except a lump on his forehead and the copper jacket under his skin.

