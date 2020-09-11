From 'Babysitter: Killer Queen' To 'Cargo', Films To Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

The lockdown has brought many OTT releases due to the pandemic. A varied content of movies, web series, documentaries is released on the popular digital platforms. Here is a list of movies to add to your weekend watchlist this second week of September.

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film directed by McG, who also helmed the first movie called The Babysitter. Based on the characters created by Brian Duffield, it is written by DAN Lagana and Brad Morris, along with Jimmy Warden and McG. The film is produced by McG, Zack Schiller, and Mary Viola. It is bankrolled by Wonderland Sound and Vision production company. The Babysitter: Killer Queen released on Netflix on September 10, 2020.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast includes Judah Lewis, as he reprises his role of Cole Johnson. It also features Hana Mae Lee as Sonya, Robbie Amell as Max, Bella Thorne as Allison, and Andrew Bachelor as John - the blood cult group. Emily Alyn Lind will also return as Melanie, playing Cole’s love interest, along with Leslie Bob, Ken Marino and Jenna Ortega. Samara Weaving also returned for the sequel.

Where to watch: Netflix

'The Social Dilemma'

The Social Dilemma is a 2020 released documentary-drama movie helmed by Jeff Orlowski. The docu-drama released on OTT platform Netflix on September 9, 2020. It explores the rise of social media and the damage it has caused to society and its role in spreading conspiracy theories in the world.

The star cast of the film includes Tristan Harris, Aza Raskin, Justin Rosenstein, Tim Kendall, Shoshana Zuboff, Jaron Lanier, Rashida Richardson, Renee DiResta, Anna Lembke and many more. Many Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have been amongst the ones who gave the review of this docudrama on their individual IG accounts as well.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Cargo'

The movie Cargo revolves around the story of Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) and Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi) who help dead people transit into their afterlife. They make the deceased ready for a reincarnation. The film marks the directorial debut of Arati Kadav and stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. It was released in MAMI festival under the spotlight section. Fans and the critics have been applauding the movie for bringing a unique concept to the Indian cinema.

The Cargo cast includes Nishchal chan as NUCLiA, Shreyas Shunshi as a cargo, Vikrant Massey as Prahastha, Shweta Tripathi as Yuvishka Shekhar, Nandu Madhav as Nitigya, Konkana Sen Sharma as Mandakini (Special Appearance), Ritwik Bhowmik as a Cargo. Rohan Shah (cameo) and Biswapati Sarkar as Ramchandra Negi.

Where to watch: Netflix

'#Alive'

Directed by Cho Il-Hyung, the South Korean movie titled Alive stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-Hye in the lead. The story revolves around a gamer who likes spending his time streaming and playing video games. He is horror-struck when he witnesses zombies all around his apartment and the city.

The story is an attempt to survive amidst the mysterious virus outburst and people are stuck in their homes without any Wi-Fi or telephonic communication. They can only know the outside condition via the news on television. The movie started airing on Netflix from September 8th. Alive cast includes Yoo Ah-in as Oh Joon-woo, Park Shin-hye as Kim Yoo-bin, Lee Hyun-wook as Lee Sang-chul, Oh Hye-won as the policewoman, Jeon Bae-soo as a masked man, and many more.

Where to watch: Netflix

