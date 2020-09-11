'The Babysitter' Cast & Plot You Need To Know Before Watching 'Babysitter: Killer Queen'

Netflix just released The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a horror-comedy film that is a sequel to the 2017 movie The Babysitter. Both the original movie and the sequel are directed by McG. Both movies star Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson, a young teenager who is close friends with his babysitter. However, Cole soon learns that his babysitter is actually the leader of a Satanic cult that sacrifices innocent people. Before you watch The Babysitter: Killer Queen, here are all the details about 2017's The Babysitter, the movie that kickstarted the franchise.

The Babysitter cast Netflix

Also Read | Where Was 'Dune' Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Javier Bardem Starrer

Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne are the lead cast of The Babysitter. Samara Weaving plays the role of the Satanic Babysitter, Bee. When Cole's parents go on a vacation, Bee invites her cult members over to Cole's (Judah Lewis) house to perform a satanic ritual. Cole notices what Bee is up to when she sacrifices one of her friends during the ritual. Emily Alyn Lind plays the role of Melanie, who is Cole's close friend and has a secret crush on him.

The Babysitter plot

Also Read | Zayn Malik Announces He Has 'got Some Stuff To Show', Gigi Hadid Drops A Comment

The plot of The Babysitter revolves around the conflict between Cole and the satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee. Initially, Cole and Bee are shown to be close friends, as Bee protects Cole from his bullies. However, Cole's friend Melanie warns him that Bee is up to something strange whenever Cole goes to sleep.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway In Final Talks To Star In Doug Liman's Pandemic Film 'Lockdown'?

So the next time Cole's parents hire Bee as a babysitter, Cole only pretends to be asleep so that he can spy on Bee's late-night activities. Bee, beliving that Cole is asleep, calls over her friends to his house to play truth or dare. During the game, Bee suddenly kills one of her friends. Her other friends then join in on the blood sacrifice, revealing that they too are cult members.

Cole is horrified after witnessing the murder and accidentally gives away his location to the cult members. This leads to a brutal confrontation between the cult and Cole. Cole eventually manages to kill all the cult members, including Bee. However, by the end of the movie, it is revealed that Bee is still alive thanks to the magical powers of her Satanic book.

Also Read | Diana Rigg Passes Away: Legendary Actor's Most Iconic Films & Shows That You Must Watch

[Promo Source: The babysitter: Killer Queen official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.