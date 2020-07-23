Ji Chang Wook And EXO’s Chanyeol's 'bromance' Leads To A Compliment Battle

Actor Ji Chang Wook might not have expected the comments he received from K-pop idol Exo’s Chanyeol when he posted a video. The former had posted a video clip from his drama Melting Me Softly and Chanyeol could not stop complimenting the actor. However, Ji Chang Wook complimented him back. What followed is a series of reactions and fan comments on their exchange of compliments.

Here is the video which was the caused of the compliment battle-

EXO’s Chanyeol and Ji Chang Wook's bromance continues

After looking at Ji Chang Wook’s acting, Park Chanyeol who is a rapper in the K-pop group Exo wrote, “Woah, Hyung, you look so handsome! (Hyung is older brother). To this Wook responded by saying, “ No you are more handsome.” The two continued to compliment each other. Fans poured in comments and started to call them both ‘handsome’.

More instances of EXO’s Chanyeol gifting his friend and co-actor

The two celebrities in question are close to each other in real life. Recently, Ji Chang Wook was busy filming for his ongoing drama Backstreet Rookie. The drama has witnessed high ratings. The drama is about a convenience store owner and his part-timer who falls for him. Chanyeol sent a truck to the filming site, which is a gesture of friendship and support in the Korean entertainment industry. The truck has fresh coffee and churros ready to serve for the cast. It was also laden with support messages for the 33-year-old actor. As per reports, Chanyeol sent the coffee truck to the site. He wanted to encourage his senior and friend in the industry.

Ji Chang Wook took to Instagram to share his appreciation for Chanyeol. He took a selfie in front of the truck sent by EXO’s Chanyeol and wrote a gratitude message on the picture. On the truck, good luck messages were written on plastic banners for Wook which could be seen in his selfie picture.

