'Backstreet Rookie' Half Way Mark Is A Mix Of Humor & Romance With A Host Of Controversies

The three essential elements of a Korean drama are -lead actors, romance genre and humour. Well, that’s the basis of every drama. The drama Backstreet Rookie as well plays around the three, humour for the most part. While one starts watching the drama, the promo features the convenience store and most of the time you will find Ji Chang Wook’s character around the same. His workplace, humble abode and the place where the character spends most of the time, his home. Drama is set in the most well-known parts of Seoul. The South Korean show which airs on SBS is a rom-com with Kim Yoo Jung paired as Wook’s lead. At first, when the two were paired together, several eyebrows were raised citing the age difference of the two, as per reports. However, somehow they share good chemistry on-screen as per fans.

Characters

The drama Backstreet Rookie revolves around two characters- Ji Chang-Wook essaying Choi Dae-Hyun and Kim Yoo-Jung essaying the role of Jung Saet-Byul. The next is the vile character Yoo Yeon-Joo essayed by Han Sun-Hwa. Daehyun and Yeonjoo’s love is fading as the former is still unsuccessful at earning a big name and money. On the other hand, Saetbyul is head over heels for Daehyun. Despite his rejection from Daehyun, Saetbyul continues her one-sided love, but for Daehyun it is nothing but the amateur crush of a kid. He looks at her as a ‘Dongseng’ (Younger sister) and nothing beyond.

Plot Summary

For Chang fans, Daehyun is a ‘sad’ character in Backstreet Rookie, who is failing at saving his relationship, his clumsy acts make his girlfriend resent him more. What he does next is even more confusing, towards the 5th and 6th episode, he ends up mixing his two ladies at most simple moments, despite him trying his best to save his relationship, he ends up being at the receiving end of the trauma. Daehyun is very easy to love on-screen and his character’s kindness will leave people smitten. On the other hand, there is Saetbyul, who does not hold back, her four-dimensional character holds on to her beliefs. Be it expressing her love or taking down the enemy, she is always one step ahead. However, if it comes down to hating someone, it is the character of Yoo Yeon-Joo, whose remarks and expressions at Daehyun is heartless as per many fans. She belongs to a rich background, which makes her resent whatever Daehyun does. The drama clings on to humour with the character Dal Shik essayed by Eum Moon-suk. He is the sole holder of the laughter side, his antics and hairdo is a stand out throughout the eight episodes. Furthermore, he is at the centre of all the controversies as well. Which leads to the next discussion.

Controversies

Backstreet Rookie had several scenes which were put under the radar for showing sexually suggestive material. One of the scenes that were under fire for the allegation was of an underage student who approaches an elder (adult) and asks for cigarettes followed by her kissing the adult. Another scene is where sex workers are involved and a panning camera angle showing the bottom part of a high schooler. Other scenes that were mentioned in the formal complaints were that of a webtoon author’s (Dal Shik) shower scene and a room of nude portraits of women. Another scene that was mentioned by the complainants was that of a character making moaning sound while drawing a webtoon.

As per reports in Korean media, the show has received over 6384 complaints since it first aired. A representative of the KOCSC said that the show has received a lot of complaints and the greatest the committee has ever seen. The chairwoman of KOCSC, Heo Mi Sook called for a meeting in the capital city, Seoul. The committee headed by several members will listen to the registered complaints and will review the situation.

Lastly,

The drama Backstreet Rookie has eight more episodes to go and still has a lot of space to catch-up on lost adventures. The character Saetbyul can be explored more as the most focus is on Daehyun’s life and family. The drama still has a lot of scope for more.

