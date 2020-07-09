'Backstreet Rookie' Starring Ji Chang Under Fire For ‘sexually Suggestive Scenes' By KOCSC

Backstreet Rookie which has Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in the lead role might land in legal troubles after allegedly showing ‘sexually suggestive scenes’ as per reports. The drama airs twice in a week on SBS network. It was previously slammed by netizens for showing explicit content. Now the Korea Communications Standards Commission is looking into the formal complaints that they have received regarding the show.

Backstreet Rookie allegedly broke broadcast guidelines

Backstreet Rookie had several scenes which were put under the radar for showing sexually suggestive material. One of the scenes that were under fire for the allegation was of an underage student who approaches an elder (adult) and asks for cigarettes followed by her kissing the adult. Another scene is where sex workers are involved and a panning camera angle showing the bottom part of a high schooler. Other scenes that were mentioned in the formal complaints were that of a webtoon author’s shower scene and a room of nude portraits of women. Another scene that was mentioned by the complainants was that of a character making moaning sound while drawing a webtoon.

Here is a trailer of the show Backstreet Rookie

As per reports in Korean media, the show has received over 6384 complaints since it first aired. A representative of the KOCSC said that the show has received a lot of complaints and the greatest the committee has ever seen. The chairwoman of KOCSC, Heo Mi Sook called for a meeting in the capital city, Seoul. The committee headed by several members will listen to the registered complaints and will review the situation.

The KOCSC will listen to both sides of the party that is the production team from Backstreet Rookie as well as the complainants. One representative of the production team will be speaking in front of the committee of five members and will explain the need for such scenes in a drama that is rated 15+ viewer age. The drama representative will be questioned for all scenes as well as the language used in the early episodes. According to the committer member Kang Jin Sook, there are several instances that are objectifying women scenes from a man’s perspective. All the points will be considered before review.

Promo Image Credits: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung Instagram

