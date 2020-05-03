JK Rowling Donates $1.2 Million To Charities On 'Battle Of Hogwarts' Anniversary

Every year, on May 2, people across the world celebrate International Harry Potter Day, commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Every year, the author of the series, JK Rowling takes to Twitter and posts something about the anniversary of the fictional conflict; or pays tribute to characters by revealing unknown facts about them. However, this year is an exception and her tweet was spot-on.

Rowling donates $1.2 million

Rowling in the tweet mentioned how this year, due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, it just didn’t feel right to memorialise fictionalised death when people are "losing loved ones in the real world". In a series of tweets, the author announced that she will be donating $1.2 million to charity. Instead of writing a heartfelt message of the ongoing crisis, Rowling announced that she ill be splitting her donation between charities providing support to the homeless, and agencies providing aid to those experience domestic abuse in England.

Today's the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I'm going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world. 1/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety. 2/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I'll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://t.co/Lul8tbTzeI, who're helping the homeless during the pandemic

3/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

and half of which will go to https://t.co/5QOSZy1xob, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown. 4/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

Rowling’s act of generosity also inspired several fans of Harry Potter to do the same. One Twitter user wrote, “I couldn’t give that much but I just followed suit and donated £100. Hope it’ll help. Thanks for teaching us the right way, Jo. More than ever, I’m proud to be one of your most devoted fans" (sic).

Another user, while expressing their admiration for her generosity said, “I couldn’t love you anymore for this. Not only did you give us one of the best stories ever told, but you are also helping those most vulnerable”.

(Image: AP)

