John Cena Dubs Ranveer Singh As 'Stone Cold Singh', Shares Photo With Dreadlocks; See Pic

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena has been making the most of his time under lockdown by updating his social media with hilarious posts to make his fans laugh out loud. His latest Instagram update features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as his WWE contemporary Stone Cold Steve Austin and fans cannot get over how insanely creative he could get. The picture shared by John Cena has Ranveer Singh's popular Alauddin Khilji avatar from his Bollywood film Padmaavat photoshopped on Steve Austin's photo.

John Cena usually shares captionless and contextless pictures on his Instagram account, which confuses many of his fans. However, with the terrifyingly darkened eyes, the dreadlocks and pale skin on Ranveer Singh, John Cena has given a hilarious title to the picture as 'Stone Cold Singh'.

Have a look:

Recently, John Cena posted a morphed image of Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage disguised as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair which gave a good laugh to his fans and followers on social media. One of the comments on his post was from Ranveer Singh who laughed out loud for the hilarious picture shared by Cena.

This isn't the only time that the WWE veteran flaunted his photoshop skills. In fact, John Cena has been sharing many of these funny updates for a few days now and has his fans in splits. He also posted a picture of former WWE Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix where she can be seen holding her title belt. However, the interesting part here is that John Cena replaced Beth Phoenix’s face with Joaquin Phoenix’s much-loved face in 'Joker'. As usual, John Cena didn’t caption the post, but the picture had ‘Joaquin Phoenix’ written on it.

Have a look:

This is far from the first time Ranveer Singh has been associated with WWE. A few days ago, Ranveer Singh thrilled WWE fans in India by posting a childhood picture of him alongside a poster of Hulk Hogan and stated that he had his eyes on the promotion as a kid. WWE officials took note on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post and reposted it on their social media handles.

