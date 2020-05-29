John Cena Photoshops Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Face On Former Women's Champion Beth Phoenix

Apart from his incredible wrestling career, John Cena is known for his hilarious Instagram posts. John Cena usually shares captionless and contextless pictures on his Instagram account, which confuses many of his fans. Recently, John Cena posted another interesting picture on Instagram, which provided entertainment for the week for WWE fans. John Cena posted a picture of former WWE Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix where she can be seen holding her title belt. However, the interesting part here is that John Cena replaced Beth Phoenix’s face with Joaquin Phoenix’s much-loved face in 'Joker'. As usual, John Cena didn’t caption the post, but the picture had ‘Joaquin Phoenix’ written on it.

John Cena Instagram: Fans react to John Cena’s post

Until now the post has received more than 173,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. A fan wrote in the comments section, "Sometimes I can't believe that this is really John Cena's account," with a laughing emoji. Another fan commented, "I thought I had the best wrestling meme page but Cena surpassed me." "Nightmares will happen to me because of this," wrote another.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

After taking a long break from wrestling, John Cena returned to WWE in the February 28, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. He arrived with the intention of announcing his retirement but he was confronted by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other in a Firefly Fun House match where Bray Wyatt came out victorious. Since then, John Cena had not appeared in the WWE ring. Many believe that John Cena could announce his retirement soon.

In an interview, John Cena revealed that he’s taking a break from wrestling and doing what he loves - acting. John Cena will be next seen in upcoming action extravaganza Fast & Furious 9. While talking to Collider, John Cena said that he finds a lot of similarities between acting and wrestling. “It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE. I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, ‘Hey, we’re going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy’s going to be a player."

