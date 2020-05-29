John Cena And Hannah Montana Fame Jason Earles Are The Same Age; Netizens 'don't Buy It'

Twitter users have been left questioning reality after a user revealed that WWE superstar John Cena and star of popular sitcom Hannah Montana, Jason Earles, are the same age - 43 to be precise. One such user named '@y_usraa' tweeted that Jackson (Jason Earles) from Hannah Montana and John Cena are the same age. Her Twitter revelation was backed by two screenshots of internet search results which confirmed 16-time WWE champion John Cena and Jason Earles are both 43 years old.

John Cena and Jason Earles are the same age

If you want to have your mind blown: John Cena and Jackson from Hannah Montana are the exact same age pic.twitter.com/KQmv3dqvrH — ✌🏻😗 (@y_usraa) May 24, 2020

Jason Earles played the role of Jackson Stewart, the brother of the title character Miley Stewart, who was also a teenage pop star named Hannah Montana. Earles was a largely popular figure among fans of Hannah Montana and was widely recognised as the goofy tormenting brother to the titular character. Along with the four seasons of the sitcom, Jason Earles also played the character in one feature film. While he last played the part of Jackson Stewart in 2011, Earles is still remembered fondly by fans of the sitcom.

However, this doesn't mean those fans of Jason Earles are not taken aback by the tweet. John Cena, who is one of the most popular WWE superstars in the world, was born on April 23, 1977. Meanwhile, Jason Earles was born just three days later on April 26. Earles' diminutive figure and lack of prominent roles as of late means fans still relate him to his teenage character in Hannah Montana.

Also, when Earles first played the character in 2006, he was already 29. In 2010, John Cena appeared in Hannah Montana during the episode, "Love That Lets Go", and was even seen tussling with Jason Earles. The difference in stature meant at that time Cena appeared more like his father than his buddy.

Here's how social media reacted to John Cena and Jason Earles being the same age

damn, i knew he was older at the time but almost 30????wtf??? pic.twitter.com/GWONDnzRY8 — pepeye (@bettysbutter) May 24, 2020

Because he looked young enough to be a teenager lol. I didn’t even know Jason Earles was that old on Hannah Montana until someone mentioned it — Roman Bliss and Jonas Bros stan ❤️🧡❤️ (@RomanBlissJonas) May 25, 2020

When he’s closer to Billy Ray than to Moisés — Aries (@AriesBC23) May 25, 2020

Disbelief is a common theme among Twitter users

Time is a myth 💀💀 — ✮⭒ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴀ ⭒✮ (@LIBRAMO0N) May 24, 2020

Yeah this lowkey don’t sit right with me somehow — BurnaBoy (@PlayBoiBacardii) May 25, 2020

While others look at stars who look far too young for their age

And this, Thomas Sangster and Keira Knightley only have five years gap in Love Actually. Keira was 18 years old when the film came out, while Thomas was 13. pic.twitter.com/9YsC7KWijo — Sheila Shatila Fiansa (@shatilaas) May 25, 2020

Thomas Sangster doesn't age. He just...idk he just doesnt pic.twitter.com/cDgvSkC4CE — 타이에 샤 (@blackberrihart) May 26, 2020

What about Jasmine from On My Block pic.twitter.com/FUFEFf20Th — daniel (@naughtydawgg) May 25, 2020

