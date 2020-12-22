John Mulaney Fans Shower Their Love & Support On Twitter Post His Rehab Admission News

John Mulaney checked himself into a Pennsylvania-based rehabilitation facility two days ago. According to a report by People Magazine, the 38-year-old actor, comedian and writer is going to be stationed at the facility for a total of 60 days. In the past, John Mulaney, a key SNL cast member and writer, has been quite vocal about his battle with narcotics.

Ever since the news of John Mulaney in rehab broke, his fans took to Twitter in order to show their support for the artist/television personality. One can find the Twitter reactions to the admission of John Mulaney in Rehab below.

Many Twitter users have also marred multiple publications, such as People Magazine, on account of invading Mulaney's privacy. One user even pointed out how cases such as John Mulaney's addiction is a common occurrence amongst SNL cast members. On the other hand, some Twitter users can be seen expressing their support.

Check out the reactions:

This makes me sad. I knew he had problems with addiction but I thought he beat it. Wishing him the strength to get back to sobriety again. I imagine it is immensely difficult. — A Dissident Is Here 🌊 (@Pulpiteer) December 21, 2020

I really admire people who have to grapple with this problem because there isn’t a lot of sympathy for it, yet it’s incredibly hard. Much love to people doing the hard work of recovering. — ⛄️❄️Kit❄️⛄️ (@katrinki05) December 21, 2020

it’s so misunderstood by so many. thank you for these gracious words. as w/ everything involving recovery, i hope anyone that desperately needs to see it, does. wishing everyone health & peace, however they need it. 🧡 — porscha maxine petrillo-sugarbaker (@the_porscha) December 21, 2020

I was an addict I wouldn't call it an illness. id call it a weakness. definitely made me sick in the head. the thoughts and way of thinking I had was sickening. low life and selfish. I got extremely lucky the way I was about to get away from it. but bottom line it's a choice. — small fish (@Christinanippe1) December 22, 2020

I know it’s a weird side effect of social media to feel like you personally know a celebrity, but I’m feeling emotional over John Mulaney. Maybe because he made me smile during the toughest times of my life. Wishing him health, happiness, and recovery. — Melanie (@melanieodelll) December 21, 2020

About John Mulaney's Addiction:

According to People Magazine's report, Mulaney started consuming recreational substances very early on in his life in order to gain attention. In the article, he was quoted saying that drinking and smoking turned him into an outgoing personality and he would stop being so if he stopped consuming them. Mulaney never enjoyed the consumption of marijuana but was particularly fond of cocaine.

During his multiple appearances on stage, he has spoken about his tryst with his addictions. John Mulaney's wife, According to The Sun, is standing by her husband's side this time as well, as she has in the past. John Mulaney's wife, Annamarie Tendler, is a professional makeup artist.

