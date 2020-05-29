Why Did Justin Hartley And 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause File For Divorce?

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has filed for divorce with wife Chrishell Stause after being married for two years. Reports have revealed that Chrishell Stause was caught off-guard when Justin Harley filed for divorce in November 2019. Justin Hartley’s ex-wife, stars on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.

Why did Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause get divorced?

Reportedly, Justin has cited "irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. This Is Us star has also mentioned in July 8, 2019, as their date of separation. However, reports state that Justin Hartley’s ex-wife said that she was troubled when he listed the date of their separation as July 2019. This is because the couple was still together until November 22, 2019.

Both Hartley and Stause have remained quiet on social media about the divorce. But, recently Stause gave fans a peek into her relationship during the Season 2 finale preview of her Netflix show Selling Sunshine. The preview of the finale episode for season 2 revealed her shock at the filing of divorce by the This Is Us star. She claimed that she was completely unaware of this. Sources close to Justin have revealed that he had been having problems with his marriage but, Justin's move took everyone by shock.

The mystery behind the divorce

The clear reasons for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's divorce have not been reported yet. But the date of separation mentioned by him is July 8, 2019, which has developed an air of mystery around it. This is because the couple appeared romantically involved with one another almost a week before the This is Us star filed for divorce. The couple was spotted together in public for several months. Justin Hartley’s ex-wife has expressed to sources close to her that Hartley lied about the date of separation to avoid paying for her spousal support. However, Chrishell Stause is seeking spousal support as a part of the settlement. She wants him to pay for her legal fees. Reportedly, the actor has denied this request.

Justin Hartley cheating rumours

So far there have been no reports claiming that Justin was involved with someone else during his short-lived marriage. Hence there have been no rumours so far. But more details about the separation are likely to be revealed in the next season of Stause’s Netflix show Selling Sunshine.

Is Justin Hartley dating someone?

The reasons for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's divorce remain vague. But, Hartley was recently spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles with some friends. He reportedly attended the birthday party of a close friend and was amongst the last ones to leave.

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunshine star has removed the tags “stepmom” and “wife” from her social media accounts. The couple tied the knot in October 2017 after dating for four years. Hartley has a 15-year-old daughter named Isabella from his first marriage to Lindsay Hartley.

