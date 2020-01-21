K-pop Band Blackpink's Best Songs That Fans Should Listen To

K-pop is slowly becoming a global phenomenon and many K-pop bands are gaining fans in the west. K-pop bands like BTS have also made it to the coveted Billboards chart. Another K-pop band which have gained quite a bit of popularity is Blackpink. They are an all-girl band with four members, Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. Blackpink also has gathered millions of followers with their soulful music. Here are a few popular songs by Blackpink that every K-pop fan should listen to:

Kill This Love

One of the most popular and recent songs of this K-pop band is Kill This Love. The song has been written by Park Hong-jun and Rebecca Johnson while Blackpink has lent their melodious voice to this title track from the album of the same name. The song has gone on to become their biggest Youtube premier to date with 711,406,694 views so far. Kill This Love also became the number one song on iTunes becoming the first Asian band to do so.

Kick It

Kick It is the third song from the Kill This Love album by Blackpink. Like the other two songs of this album, this song also shows the fierce side of Blackpink members. The song is a mix of rock and hip-hop. The video of this song has great choreography to emphasise the theme of the song.

Hope Not

Hope Not is the fourth song from Blackpink's album Kill This Love. Unlike the other songs in the album, Hope Not is a rather toned down song. It is acoustic and has a mellow ring to it. Hope Not is a ballad about the regret of loving someone and explains that one has to come to terms with unrequited love. This song from Kill This Love depicts the more loving and softer side of Blackpink.

