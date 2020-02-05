After Her Madame Tussauds Milestone, Kajal Aggarwal's Net Worth Has Skyrocketed; Read Here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is famous among her for her acting prowess. In her decade-long career, the actor has delivered commendable performances in movies like Chandamama, Magadheera, Vivegam, Singham, Special 26 and many more. Kajal Aggarwal is often hailed by critics because of her versatility. The actor has garnered a humungous fan base among the movie-goers. Here are some interesting details about Kajal Aggarwal's net worth.

Kajal Aggarwal began her acting journey in the 2004 movie Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. The actor has successfully completed more than a decade in the industry. An online portal allegedly revealed some details about the actor’s earnings. The portal states that the actor has accumulated approximately around $5 million dollars.

The portal further reveals that the actor owns a luxurious flat in Mumbai. The cost of the flat is Rs. 3 crores. Kajal Aggarwal also owns lavish houses in Chennai as well as Hyderabad. According to the portal, Kajal Aggarwal is not a car type of person. However, she owns a black BMW 5 series that costs around 60 lakhs. She also takes in big bucks from modelling and brand promotions apart from acting.

What is next in store for Kajal Aggarwal?

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has some interesting projects lined up for her. She will be next seen in Mumbai Saga. The movie is helmed by Sanjay Gupta and is a joint production of Anuradha Gupta, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Along with Kajal Aggarwal, Mumbai Saga will also feature John Abraham, Emran Hashmi and Sunil Shetty in prominent roles.

Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Indian 2. Helmed by S. Shankar, the movie is a joint production of Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and A. Subaskaran. Indian 2 will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Kamal Hassan and Suzy Bae in pivotal roles.

