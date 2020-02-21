Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her First Look For 'Mosagallu' With An Intriguing Message; See

Telugu superstar Kajal Aggarwal is all set to star in the upcoming drama film, Mosagallu. Just a few months back, the makers of the film had shared the first look poster, that featured actor Vishnu Manchu at the forefront. Now, on February 21, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal shared the first look poster for her own character in Mosagallu.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal starts shooting for Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2'

Kajal Aggarwal shares her first look poster for the intriguing film Mosagallu

Above is the post that Kajal Aggarwal shared on her social media handle. The post shows Kajal's first look for her next Telugu film, Mosagallu. In the caption for the poster, Kajal Aggarwal, in character as Anu (her role in the film), wrote that good and bad was just a matter of perspective and asked viewers to decide how ideal her life was after watching Mosagallu.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal to come together for Tamil project?

Back in November of 2019, Vishnu Manchu had shared his first look poster for the film. In the caption for his post, he asked his fans to decide if he was good or bad for themselves, which is very similar to what Kajal Aggarwal wrote in the above social media post. Check out Vishnu's first look for Mosagallu below.

Also Read | After her Madame Tussauds milestone, Kajal Aggarwal's Net Worth has skyrocketed; read here

Mosagallu will tell the story of the biggest I-T scam in India, that shocked the world when it was discovered. The movie is set to release in May of 2020. Masgallu is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and will star Kajal Aggarwal and Vishnu Manchu in the lead roles.

Also Read | 'Indian 2': Kajal Aggarwal shares how she narrowly escaped being injured

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.