Kamal Hasaan Congratulates Kejriwal; Says Delhi Has Embraced Progressive Politics

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan congratulated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal after winning the Delhi Assembly polls.

READ: Delhi Polls: EC Declares Results For All 70 Seats; AAP Bags 62 Seats, BJP Wins 8

Progressive politics wins

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning Delhi again. The righteous People of Delhi have embraced progressive politics and have shown the way by voting AAP to victory. Thamizh Nadu will follow suit next year. Let’s march towards honesty and growth. #ReImagineThamizhNadu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 11, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Hassan stated that the people of Delhi embraced progressive politics and that Tamil Nadu will be voting the same way. He added that the nation should 'march towards honesty and growth.' Tamil Nadu will go to polls in 2021.

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls by winning in 62 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "He said that votes are for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India".

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

READ: 'Delhiites Defeated Politics Of Hate,' Says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren On AAP's Victory

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, mainly claimed conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against protests in Shaheen Bagh.

A meeting of newly-elected AAP MLAs was held at the residence of AAP chief & CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. He was elected as the leader of the legislative party during the meeting. Kejriwal will be taking oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time at the Ram Lila Madian in the national capital on February 16.

READ: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Applauds Arvind Kejriwal Over Thumping Election Victory

READ: DMK On Delhi Election Results: "Divisive And Communal Politics Has A Limit"