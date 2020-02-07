Union Budget
'Dangerous Regression', Says Kamal Haasan Over Alarming Increase In TN School Dropouts

Politics

Veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan expressed concerns over the issue by taking to Twitter over the matter of 100% increase in school dropout rate

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kamal Haasan

After the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' revealed a data in Parliament showing a 100 per cent increase in the number of children dropping out of schools at secondary level in Tamil Nadu, Veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan expressed serious concerns over the issue by taking to microblogging platform Twitter.

HRD Minister shares shocking data of Tamil Nadu school dropout rate

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared a data of which showed a 100 per cent increase in the dropout rate of school-going children at secondary level in three years. While states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka managed to bring down their school dropout rate at secondary level, Tamil Nadu which was one of the most educationally progressive states recorded 16.2 per cent dropouts in Class IX and X in 2017-18 as compared to 8 per cent in 2015-16, as per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data.

The state secondary level drop out rate that was 8.1 per cent in 2015-16 had gone up to 10 per cent in 2016-17 according to the data. The drop out rate at primary level (from classes I to V) in Tamil Nadu in 2017-18 was 5.9 per cent. 

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
