'Dangerous Regression', Says Kamal Haasan Over Alarming Increase In TN School Dropouts

After the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' revealed a data in Parliament showing a 100 per cent increase in the number of children dropping out of schools at secondary level in Tamil Nadu, Veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan expressed serious concerns over the issue by taking to microblogging platform Twitter.

READ | Tribal Boy Files Complaint Against Tamil Nadu Min Who Asked Him To Remove His Footwear

TN reports with 100% increase in school dropouts in classes 9th & 10th in last 3 years. This is not just distressing but a dangerous reggression which has to be stopped. Governments distract with useless or redundant schemes.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 7, 2020

Ranveer Singh's '83' Launch: Moves On-off Field, Kamal Haasan & 'thug Life', Watch Video

Citizens of Tamizh Nadu should demand a better education for the next generation atleast. They should re-examine archaic policies and re-configure the way to attain skill, wisdom, knowledge and excellence.(2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 7, 2020

READ | Tamil Nadu Activist Bathes In Pit After Inaction On Leaking Pipe, Watch Video

HRD Minister shares shocking data of Tamil Nadu school dropout rate

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared a data of which showed a 100 per cent increase in the dropout rate of school-going children at secondary level in three years. While states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka managed to bring down their school dropout rate at secondary level, Tamil Nadu which was one of the most educationally progressive states recorded 16.2 per cent dropouts in Class IX and X in 2017-18 as compared to 8 per cent in 2015-16, as per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data.

READ | Kamal Haasan Announces His Digital Debut, Fascinated To Explore 'content Creation'

The state secondary level drop out rate that was 8.1 per cent in 2015-16 had gone up to 10 per cent in 2016-17 according to the data. The drop out rate at primary level (from classes I to V) in Tamil Nadu in 2017-18 was 5.9 per cent.

READ | Kamal Haasan Shares A Heartwarming Picture With His Old School Friends

(with inputs from agencies)