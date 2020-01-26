'Nation Will Rise To Glory Only If We Decide, Not Divide': Kamal Haasan On Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan took to Twittter and stated that the nation will rise to more glory if 'we decide' and not 'divide.' He also stated that the citizens of the country must 'pledge to keep vigil on the liberty that this Republic has granted us.'

Celebrate our Republic, everyday. We, the People are its custodians, empowered by its constitution. We will pledge to keep vigil on the liberty that this Republic has granted us. The Nation will rise to more glory if only we decide, not when we divide. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2020

Recently, Kamal Haasan had taken part in an anti-CAA protest in Madras University after which he had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amended Citizenship Act. Kamal Haasan had also passed strong statements against the government and said that "the Centre's ways of blocking protests and stifling democracy is misleading and dangerous and could put the nation in an ICU."

India celebrates 71st Republic Day

The Republic Day celebrations started in New Delhi in the presence of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the Chief Guest in this year's celebrations. The parade saw India display the pride of its armed forces mixed with the cultural extravagance of the Indian States. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest. The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

