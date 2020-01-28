Ranveer Singh And Kamal Haasan's Candid Pictures Leave Fans Awestruck

Ranveer Singh starrer 83' recently had its first look launch and soon after the event, several pictures of the gala affair started making rounds all over the social media. The pictures that created buzz among fans were of Ranveer Singh bonding with Kamal Haasan. The two were seen sharing a candid moment, and the two actors can be seen engaged in a deep conversation as the photographer clicks away.

The movie stars several talented actors and a large scale promotional event for its first look launch was held on Saturday in Chennai. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is a biopic based on former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev and how he led India to victory in the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with Kamal Haasan from the event. He captioned the pic, "One of the greats of acting. What an honour @ikamalhaasan."

See the picture here:

Soon after Ranveer Singh posted the picture with Kamal Haasan, fans went awestruck and started pouring their love for the actors in the comment section. People showered Ranveer with heart and lovestruck emojis in the comment. Some even appreciated Ranveer Singh's love and respect for the great actor Kamal Haasan.

The film '83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh. 83' is slated to release on April 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone is also one of the producers of the movie, apart from Kabir Khan, Reliance Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala and others.

Check out the fan's reactions here:

Twitterati's love for Ranveer Singh:

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram/ Kamal Haasan Instagram

