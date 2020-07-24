Kangana's Lawyer Ishkaran Requests Sushant Case Questioning In Manali Or Via E-mail

Kangana Ranaut has been officially summoned by the Mumbai Police to testify before them in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate and mysterious death. The Police have sent the letter to her via post to her residence in Manali. However, lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, on behalf of Kangana Ranaut, has responded to Mumbai Police's notice in a letter stating that the Queen actor will not be able to make herself present at Bandra Police station on the dates given by the Police as she is currently obeying rules of the nationwide lockdown amid the pandemic and staying at her house in Manali since March 17.

Bhandari has requested the Police to notify the actor of the specific questions that she is expected to answer and has assured them of Kangana's complete co-operation in the case. He also requested the Police to send an officer to Manali to interrogate Kangana or arrange for an electronic medium through which Kangana can record her statements at a mutually convenient time.

Kangana's statement to the Mumbai Police is one of the most anticipated as the actor has already made headlines at the forefront of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in her recent interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor made some explosive revelations about the nefarious workings of the film industry and claimed that 'real powerful people' in the film industry ensured that Sushant was 'systematically sidelined' and his career was sabotaged. She urged Mumbai Police to delve deeper into the investigation by suggesting few names whom she allegedly holds responsible for causing distress to Sushant Singh Rajput in his brief career.

About 40 people questioned by Mumbai Police until now

Rumi Jaffery, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among those questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also urged Union Minister Amit shah to launch a CBI probe into the actor's suicide to ascertain the possible reasons for his tragic death.

