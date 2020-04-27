Kanika Kapoor Gets Police Visit After Breaking COVID Row Silence; Called For Interrogation

The Sarojini Nagar police visited Kanika Kapoor’s residence in Lucknow, a day after the singer broke her silence on her COVID-19 recovery and the controversies associated with it. The police arrived at her residence at Shalimar Gallant in the metropolitan area of the city on Monday. The officials served notice to her, with regards to the FIR filed against her in a negligence case.

As per reports, the police pasted the notice at the residence, asking her to record her statement in the case.

Kanika Kapoor was booked by the Sarojini Nagar police station in Delhi on March 20 for negligence, amid the controversies over attending gatherings and possibly infecting others when she was infected with the Coronavirus.

Earlier, it was reported that the police will interrogate the Baby Doll artist post 14-day quarantine, after being discharged from the hospital post full recovery on April 6.

Kanika on Sunday shared her first statement since her discharge from the hospital. The singer explained the turn of events right from her return from UK, arrival in Mumbai and then the visit to Lucknow.

She explained that she did not quarantine herself at the time of her return from UK on March 10 because there were no advisories then and she attended gatherings because she didn’t show any symptoms till then.

Kanika added that she was not quiet till now because she was ‘wrong’, but to allow the various versions of the ‘truth’ to prevail, and added that ‘negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality.’

She expressed her gratitude to her family and well-wishers, and also to the doctors for taking care of her in the ‘emotionally testing time.’

Here's the statement

