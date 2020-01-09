Kannada Movies In 2019: Devaki, Alidu Ulidavaru And Other Unmissable Films From Last Year

Sandalwood industry aka Kannad cinema is known for crafting experimental work. Kannad cinema predominantly entertains the audience of the state Karnataka. A blockbuster of 2018, K.G.F Chapter 1, bagged appreciation from all around the globe. The action-drama is produced by Sandalwood. Take a look back at its unmissable projects released in the year 2019:

Mundina Nildana

The film directed by Vinay Bhardwaj, starring Praveen Tej, Radhika Chetan, and Ananya Kashyap, released on November 22, 2019. The rom-com drama garnered appreciation from the audience and the critics. The story revolves around three individuals and their different goals. Reportedly, the audience loved the cinematography, casting and storyline of the film.

Katha Sangama

The two-hour-thirty-six-minute film is a collection of seven short stories. The seven stories are directed by 7 directors, namely, Karan Ananth, Chandrajith, Kiranraj K, Jamadagni Manoj, Shashi Kumar P., Rahul Pk, and Jai Shankar. All the stories gained a positive response from the critics. The anthology released on December 13, 2019.

Alidu Ulidavaru

The film hit the theatre recently, on December 6, 2019. Directed by Arvind Sastry, the thriller drama features Ashu Bedra, Pawan Kumar, and Atul Kulkarni in the lead characters. The performances by the lead became the major highlight of the film. Reportedly, it took an opening of ₹20 crores on its release week.

Avane Srimannarayana

In the second half of the year, the Kannada film industry produced many gems, One of them being Avane Srimannarayana, that released on December 27, 2019. According to the reports, the film's opening collection is an estimated ₹18 crores. The audience and the critics are praising the action-comedy for its fresh content. The Sachin directorial stars Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, and Achyuth Kumar.

Devaki

Filmmaker H. Lohith's July 2019 release Devaki stars Kishore Kumar G., Sanjeev Jaiswal, and Aishwarya Upendra in the lead. The thriller-drama released on July 5, 2019, and unfolds the story of a mother, who hunts for her daughter in Kolkata. The movie keeps the audience gripped and on the edge of their seat.

