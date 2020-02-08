'KGF' Star Yash Gives Dulquer Salmaan Huge Titles As They Meet, Makes Delightful Promise

Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) star Yash has been making headlines by bonding some of the stars of the South film industries. After attending an event with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda a few months ago, his camaraderie with RRR star Ram Charan too had sent fans into a frenzy some time ago. The latest celebrity the Kannada star bonded with was Dulquer Salmaan.

The Malayalam superstar, who has also acted in Hindi films, had raved about the Yash as they reportedly bumped into each other a gym in Bengaluru. Dulquer is currently gearing up for the movie on criminal Sukumara Kurup, wrote how Kurup met Rocky Bhai, Yash’s character in the movie. The Zoya Factor star was also touched by his ‘kindness and warm hospitality’.

Dulquer added that he was ‘looking forward’ to meeting him again during the next schedule and also to the next movie of the ‘Rockstar’, KGF 2.

Yash too returned the favour, but was more profusive in expressing his admiration for Dulquer. The KGF star called the latter a ‘fine actor’, and an ‘intelligent actor plus humility’. He added that he was impressed by his choice of films and termed him as ‘one of the finest’ the generation had seen.

Yash also conveyed his best wishes for Kurup and was confident of him ‘killing it.’ He also promised that a ‘native cuisine spread’, a feast, awaits Dulquer the next time he is Bengaluru.

