Kate Middleton: A Look At The Most Stylish Hats Sported By The Duchess Of Cambridge

Who better to take fashion advice from than the royals? From extravagant garden parties to christening events and from weddings to public events, the royals have never failed to make a fashion statement. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is often seen sashaying in some of the most stylish outfits and complementing them perfectly with a much-appreciated hat. Kate easily had one of the most jaw-dropping hat collections. On her birthday, take a peek into the hats wardrobe of the royalty.

Kate Middleton’s best hat moments

Kate Middleton attended her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in a blush coloured Alexander McQueen dress. The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show as she complimented the look with a similar coloured hat. The hat was made by Jane Taylor, which looked gorgeous with the stain flower.

Kate Middleton wore a white coloured dress with a pair of ballet footwear for the christening of her daughter, Princess Charlotte. She wore a white coloured Jane Taylor hat with white flowers design on it. She also wore the same hat to the thanksgiving service that was hosted to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Duchess of Cambridge attends the Trooping the colour 2012 💖👒👒 pic.twitter.com/QaEixmca2r — Catykateandtheroyals (@mony25jan) June 26, 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton impressed the audience as she wore a lilac-coloured dress with floral pattern for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2012. She wore a similar lilac coloured fascinator by Jane Corbett to complete her look. The event was held in Buckingham Palace while Kate was the talk of the town.

Kate Middle was seen sporting a fuchsia coloured Alexander McQueen outfit for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie. She attended the October wedding wearing a similar coloured fascinator made by Philip Treacy. Kate was a vision to behold in the gorgeous attire.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made a style statement by wearing a pale yellow coloured knee-length dress to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. She even wore a pale yellow coloured hat by Philip Treacy to complete the look. She made a fashion statement by adding a flower on the left side of her hat. All pictures/Instagram

