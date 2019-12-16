Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis' First Word 'Mary' Inspired By Television Show

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, while talking to an international media outlet said that Prince Louis' first words were 'Mary' which was inspired by a British television show. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all set to appear in a Christmas special with TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special A Berry Royal Christmas. The 37-year-old reportedly told Berry that Prince Louis would say 'Mary' while watching the show. She further added that she keeps all of the baker's cookbooks on her kitchen shelves and because of that her youngest son got used to looking at Berry.

Kate Middleton said, "One of Louis' first words was Mary because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry,'". She added, "He would definitely recognise you if he saw you today”.

On December 1, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they will be joining the British TV cooking legend on The Greatest British Bake Off for A Berry Royal Christmas Special episode. Slotted to be aired on December 16, the royals will join Berry for several visits to charities close to their hearts. The two will be seen preparing festive food for the staff and volunteers of these charities. Ahead of the show, the official Instagram account for the royal couple posted several pictures of what the public can expect from 'A Berry Royal Christmas'.

READ: World Leaders Treated To Dazzling NATO Reception At Buckingham Palace By Kate Middleton

READ: Kate Middleton, Prince William To Cheer Several Charities This Christmas

Kate, Prince William to visit The Passage organization

Mary Berry will also join Kate to learn more about her personal commitments in raising kids for the future. Besides this, she and Prince William will be seen visiting The Passage organization, London's largest voluntary sector resource centre for homeless people, helping over 1,30,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects, and two innovative accommodation services, the Instagram post read. The 84-year-old food writer and Kate will then visit the UK's first dry set up by Action Not Addiction. The episode will also cover the success stories of recipients with whom the three will meet. In the end, the Duke, Duchess, and Mary will host a Christmas party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations along with some special guests.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Kate Middleton Sends Pakistani Designer A Letter Thanking Her For Royal Tour's Outfits

READ: Kate Middleton Cancels Tusk Conservation Awards Last-minute Due To 'the Children'