Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Miss India' Locks A Release Date; Details Inside

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who was was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, and is gearing up for her much-hyped film, Miss India. The makers of the film have recently revealed the date of the film. According to reports, Miss India will hit the screens in the Telugu states on March 6, 2020, with the US premiers scheduled on March 5.

Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India is directed by debutant Narendra Nath and produced by East Coast Productions. Miss India also stars Nadhiya, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad. It was also announced that the songs from the film will be by S Thaman.

According to reports, the actor has wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of shooting for the film. The first look of the film was also released a few months ago. Keerthy could be seen in an all glam look. The story of the movie is written by Narendra Nath and Tharun.

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Wins National Award From The Vice-President Of India For THIS Movie

On the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday in 2019, the makers of Miss India have unveiled a special BTS video on social media. Titled as 'Birthday Song teaser', the 60-second clip featured the behind-the-shoot moments of Miss India. And it seems like the diva dominates the proceedings with her ravishing screen-presence.

Keerthy Suresh’s felicitation

Keerthy Suresh earlier bagged praises for her brilliant portrayal as Savitri in the yesteryear heroine’s biopic titled Mahanati. The Nag Ashwin directorial also helped her get the Best Actress trophy at the 66th National Film awards. Check out a few pictures here:

Also read | Dhanush To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In The Remake Of Rajinikanth Film 'Netrikkan'?

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Mahanati Actor

Also read | Powerhouse Performers Bond: Vidya Balan-Keerthy Suresh Delightedly Cross Paths And Had This To Say About Each Other

Image courtesy: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.