Happy Birthday Yash: Fans Bombard KGF Actor With Love And Blessings

Television News

Yash's birthday was celebrated with a 5000 kg cake. The KGF actor is being shown love and support of all kinds. Here is a look at fans wishing him. Read ahead.

yash

Actor Yash, who is famous for his work in the KGF films, celebrates his birthday on January 8. He was last seen in the film KGF 2. The actor mainly works in South Indian language films. He is known by his character name, Rocky. On the occasion of his birthday, reportedly, a 5000 kg cake was made for the actor. He has a huge fan base in the south. Yash has won a number of awards for his work in various films. He is admired for his looks as well as acting skills.

Read What Is 'KGF' Star Yash Doing In China? Here's What We Know

Also read Yash Celebrates Birthday With 5,000 Kg Cake, 216 Ft Poster And Over 20,000 Fans!

Netizens wish actor Yash on the occasion of his birthday

A huge number of people have been wishing KGF actor Yash on the occasion of his birthday. Most fans can be seen tweeting with a picture of his birthday cake, which is close to 5000 kgs in weight. The vanilla cake has been leaving the fans and spectators surprised at the size. He is being showered with love and blessings across social media. Have a look at how fans have been wishing the actor.

Read KGF 2 New Poster Unveiled On Yash's Birthday; His Twitter Account Gets 'hacked With Love'

Also read Yash And Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Release On January 8, 2020?

 

 

