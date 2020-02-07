Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj To Lock Horns At Box-office This Week?

Popular Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan are all set to lock horns at the box office this week, as their respective movies will be competing with each other. While Dulquer Salmaan will be hitting the theatres with Varane Avashyamund, Prithviraj is coming to the theatres with Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Interestingly both the movie have managed to rake in the moolah ever since the movies were announced. Here is all you need to know about Varane Avashyamund and Ayyappanum Koshiyum's box office clash.

It is Varane Avashyamund vs Ayyappanum Koshiyum at BO

Varane Avashyamund, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shobana, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, will narrate the heartwarming tale of love at different ages. The Malayalam movie will mark the Mollywood debut of Sathyan Anthikad's son Anoop Sathyan. Varane Avashyamund is predominantly shot in Chennai and has a stellar supporting cast consisting of K.P.A.C Lalitha, among others. Interestingly, the movie will mark the maiden production of Dulquer Salmaan's banner 'Wayfarer Films'.

Check out the trailer of Varane Avashyamund here:

On the other hand, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will bring back the hit pair of Prithviraj and Biju Menon after a hiatus of five years. The duo last featured in Sachy directed Anarkali (2015). The upcoming movie will narrate the tale of two central characters- Ayyappan Nair and Koshi Kurian. Ayyappanum Koshiyum also features an ensemble cast consisting of Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, among others. Interestingly, the Malayalam movie is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran, under the production banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

Check out the trailer of Ayyappanum Koshiyum:

Meanwhile, Prithviraj's last film, Driving License faced the same fate. The movie released on December 20, 2019, and had to face tough competition from Manju Warrier's Prathi Poovankozhi, Shane Nigam's Vailyaperunnal, and Jayasurya's Thrissur Pooram. However, Prithviraj's movie emerged to be the winner, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Only time will tell if Prithviraj can repeat history with Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Instagram)

