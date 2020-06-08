Vindu Dara Singh asserts 'We are India' amid Khalistan comment from Akal Takht Jathedar

Vindu Dara Singh shot down the Khalistan movement allegedly in reference to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh’s recent statement on accepting the ‘sovereign state’ if the Indian government ‘offers it.’ The actor asserted that he was a Sikh and did not want Khalistan, a separate state for Sikhs. The former Bigg Boss winner hit out at the separatists, calling them ‘enemies’ of the country, while asserting that India will remain united.

Vindu tweeted ‘We are India’ on Sunday, while slamming those ‘trying and dying’ in Punjab, North-East and Kashmir. The actor, who is son of late actor-wrestler Dara Singh, added that they would not succeed as the ‘real people’ of the ‘great country’ will continue to be Indian.

Here’s the tweet

We are India ! No one can take any part of this great country and divide it . Separists & enemies will keep trying and dying like in Punjab , north east or Kashmir but the real people of the states will always be Indian . I am a Sikh and would never want a #Khalistan — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) June 7, 2020

Vindu’s tweet came after Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was quoted as saying that all Sikhs wanted Khalistan. Giani Harpreet Singh had added that they will ‘take it’ if the government ‘gives it.’

The statement was made at a press conference on 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, also known as ‘Ghallughara Diwas’. Allegedly there were sloganeering backing Khalistan movement before Giani Harpreet Singh’s speech at the event, something that become a common every year on the occasion. He also said that there was ‘nothing wrong’ about the slogans.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji had laid the foundation of Begampura. Guru Hargobind Singh founded Akal Takht. It is our great sovereign commitment,” Giani Harpreet Singh was then quoted as saying.

As per reports, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal was also present at the time of the comment made by Giani Harpreet Singh. He too echoed the statement that they will ‘accept, if offered.’

Giani Harpreet Singh’s comment was condemned by Cabinet minister of the Congress, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who asserted that they opposed Khalistan. SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema was quoted as saying that not much had to be read into the response to a ‘pointed question’. Daljit Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Shiromani Akali Dal Badal of being responsible for the Jathedar making the statement.

