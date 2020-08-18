‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ Screenwriter Talks About Cast, Favourite Scenes & More

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay first aired on June 20 and wrapped with the last episode on August 9, 2020. The drama recorded high ratings towards the end for its interesting plots and twists. The viewers of the drama lauded the writers for the same for talking about mental disorders and erasing taboos around discussions on the matter.

In an interview with Soompi, the show’s writer Jo Yong gave an insight into the process of building the drama from scratch and the cast members of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

During the interview, writer of the drama Jo Yong expressed gratitude to the cast, crew and the staff members. She said that she has been overwhelmed with the reactions from viewers. She said that she cannot believe the popularity of the drama yet. It has been a busy time wrapping all the last-minute formalities. She added that she was familiar with the drama being a successful Netflix venture. She even received a gift, a fountain pen, from fans which made her happy.

Jo Yong on Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young

Jo Yong praised the staff of the drama as well. She said in the interview with Soompi that the actors essayed the characters quite well on-screen. The pivotal characters Kang Tae essayed by Kim Soo Hyun, Sang Tae essayed by Oh Jung Se, and Moon Young essayed by Seo Ye Ji have done an amazing job, as per the writer.

She exclaimed that she couldn’t believe anyone else essaying the role of Kang Tae apart from Soo Hyun. Jo Yong believes that Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young cannot be essayed by any other actors apart from Soo Hyun and Ye Ji.

Jo Yong's favourite scene with Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young

Jo Yong recalled her all-time favourite scene from the drama and it was Kim So Hyun’s ‘breaking down scene’ in the ninth episode. She says that the actor’s immersive performance was more painful to watch as compared to writing the whole scene. As per her interview with Soompi, she was swayed by Kim Soo Hyun’s performance in the drama.

