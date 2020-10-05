Love Alarm Season 2 Script Reading Brings Cast Kim So Hyun, Song Kang & Hye Yeong Together

After much speculations and rumours around Love Alarm season 2, the makers have finally confirmed the season two of the hit drama. According to a report in Soompi, a Korean media portal, Love Alarm cast will soon begin filming for the next season. Recently, the full cast and crew of Love Alarm got together for the first-ever script reading session of Love Alarm season 2.

Love Alarm season 2 details

Lead actors Kim So Hyun, Song Kang and Lee Hye Yeong were clicked together for the occasion. The three actors were all smiles for the pictures. Some of the pictures that were clicked were candid, while the actors enacted their script in front of the crew. Check out the pictures of the actors from the script reading session here-

The original story is about teenagers in a love triangle in a world where affection towards someone can be detected through an app. Throughout the story, if a person who has a feeling for someone, then the application would ring within ten metres of the special someone. Things get difficult when the two best friends fall for the same girl. The drama released in 2019 and was deemed a hit as per Korean TV ratings. Season two of Love Alarm might play around Jojo’s inhibitions more. She was seen as an outsider in school. However, the writers might extend her query of selecting between Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young.

Love Alarm cast, crew and more details to know

In Love Alarm season 2, Kim So-Hyun will continue essaying the lead role of Jojo, who was stuck between Song Kang’s character Hwang Sun-oh and Jung Ga-ram’s character Lee Hee-young in the reel story in season one. Love Alarm cast season one supporting cast included Shin Seung-ho essaying the role of Il-Sik and Move Min-si in the shoes of Park Gul-mi. Other Love Alarm cast members were Z.Hera as Kim Jang and Lee Jae-Seung essaying the role of Cheong Duk Gu. According to reports in Soompi, a Korean media portal, the drama might witness new actors for season two.

