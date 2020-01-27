Kobe Bryant Death: South Superstars Offer Heartfelt Condolences

The sports world was struck with horror upon finding out the sad demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The ace player died in a horrific helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his daughter, Gianna. The basketball legend was travelling to the city to coach his daughter’s basketball team when this horrific incident occurred.

Kobe was 41 years old and many celebrities from the sports world came forward to express their condolences. Prominent figures from other walks of life too expressed their grief. Among many were some South superstars who expressed their dismay over the loss of the MVP.

Many superstars from the South like Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, and Venkatesh Daggubati mourned the death of Kobe. Dulquer shared a photograph of the sportsman and wrote heartfelt condolence. He expressed his grief over the death of Kobe’s daughter as well and said he could not imagine what the family must be going through. Venkatesh Daggubati too shared a picture and penned down an emotional note commenting on what a fabulous player he was. He also expressed his sadness for all the lives lost in the crash.

💔💔💔So painful to hear this news. pic.twitter.com/HeJ3DLgk35 — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) January 27, 2020

Vikram Prabhu shared an emotional candid moment of the father-daughter duo on Twitter. He mentioned how heartbroken he was to hear the news of the demise of the two. As per reports from an entertainment portal, Kobe was heading to a tournament in Thousand Oaks. Kobe was expected to coach for the game in which his daughter was supposed to play.

