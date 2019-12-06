The Debate
Komal Pandey's Unique Saree Draping Styles You Can Emulate, See Pictures

Others

Komal Pandey is a bonafide fashionista, who inspires millions with her style statements. Here are three unique saree draping styles introduced by Komal. Read on

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Komal Panday

Komal Pandey, a popular social media star, had a humble beginning back in 2012 when she started her career by writing fashion-related articles for an online fashion portal. Reportedly, her job helped her realise her love for fashion. She eventually decided to quit her job and shift her focus to Youtube. Today, seven years later, Pandey has more than 873K subscribers on Youtube and is a popular fashion vlogger. The fashion vlogger is popular among her followers for her uber-stylish fashion ensembles. She is often seen donning western clothes like jumpsuits, crop tops, dresses and what not. Other than western outfits, she also manages to amuse her fans with her Indian wear. Here are five times when Komal Pandey nailed the saree look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

Komal Pandey and her unique saree draping styles

Red is the colour 

Komal Pandey draped a cream floral print saree and accompanied it with a red dupatta, making a new fashion statement. She complimented the mesmerising Indian wear with a stone embedded choker necklace. Here is a glimpse into the red dupatta look of Komal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

Also Read | All About YouTuber Narayana Reddy From Channel Grandpa Kitchen

Slaying in a jacket 

Komal was seen wearing a mellow yellow plain saree, which she accompanied with an ethnic jacket, introducing a new ethnic look. She was looking exquisite in the offbeat look, which was accompanied by minimal jewels and a clean hairdo. Have a look at Komal's look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

Also Read | Dolly Singh: Best 'Raju Ki Mummy' Videos Of The Popular YouTuber

Scarf or Saree?

Komal Pandey was seen sporting a casual look in her monochrome saree. She draped the pallu around the neck. The scarf style pallu was looking ravishing on her off-shoulder blouse. She accompanied the look with metallic hoops and a bright smile. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on


Also Read | Komal Pandey: Quirky Indian Outfits Of The Social Media Star

Also Read | Komal Pandey: The Best Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

 

 

