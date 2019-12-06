Komal Pandey's Unique Saree Draping Styles You Can Emulate, See Pictures

Komal Pandey, a popular social media star, had a humble beginning back in 2012 when she started her career by writing fashion-related articles for an online fashion portal. Reportedly, her job helped her realise her love for fashion. She eventually decided to quit her job and shift her focus to Youtube. Today, seven years later, Pandey has more than 873K subscribers on Youtube and is a popular fashion vlogger. The fashion vlogger is popular among her followers for her uber-stylish fashion ensembles. She is often seen donning western clothes like jumpsuits, crop tops, dresses and what not. Other than western outfits, she also manages to amuse her fans with her Indian wear. Here are five times when Komal Pandey nailed the saree look.

Komal Pandey and her unique saree draping styles

Red is the colour

Komal Pandey draped a cream floral print saree and accompanied it with a red dupatta, making a new fashion statement. She complimented the mesmerising Indian wear with a stone embedded choker necklace. Here is a glimpse into the red dupatta look of Komal.

Also Read | All About YouTuber Narayana Reddy From Channel Grandpa Kitchen

Slaying in a jacket

Komal was seen wearing a mellow yellow plain saree, which she accompanied with an ethnic jacket, introducing a new ethnic look. She was looking exquisite in the offbeat look, which was accompanied by minimal jewels and a clean hairdo. Have a look at Komal's look.

Also Read | Dolly Singh: Best 'Raju Ki Mummy' Videos Of The Popular YouTuber

Scarf or Saree?

Komal Pandey was seen sporting a casual look in her monochrome saree. She draped the pallu around the neck. The scarf style pallu was looking ravishing on her off-shoulder blouse. She accompanied the look with metallic hoops and a bright smile.



Also Read | Komal Pandey: Quirky Indian Outfits Of The Social Media Star

Also Read | Komal Pandey: The Best Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.