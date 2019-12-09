Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation Videos From Her Fitness Sessions

Malaika Arora is often seen putting up motivational videos from her workout sessions. It easily proves that she is one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. She often shares her routine and exercises with her fans. Many of her fans also consider her to be one of the most beautiful celebrities as she undeniably looks stunning in most of her public appearances and pictures. Here is a list of some of the Monday motivational videos of Malaika Arora from her social media handle.

Also read | Malaika Arora's Witty Comment About Beau Arjun Kapoor Has Fans In Splits; Read Here

Malaika Arora’s Monday motivational videos

Also read | Malaika Arora And Nushrat Bharucha's Golden Game; Who Donned It Better?

In the post, Malaika can be seen doing different kinds of stretching exercises and building up her stamina. It seems like the actor is dedicated to her fitness routine and makes no compromises. As part of her caption, she described the world to be a beautiful place with lots of challenges.

Here, she can be seen working out with her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika can also be seen stretching her body in different variations.

Back in September, Malaika posted a video where she was seen performing yoga for the healthy functioning of mind and body. She captioned and defined her new goals for the new month. She even urged her fans to look into a bright future. It seems like the actor is quite spiritual from inside. Her fans expressed their love by commenting on her video.

Also read | Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Shares A BTS Video; This Is How Malaika Arora Reacted To It

In one of her posts from October, Malaika Arora was seen stretching her body upside down as she was tied to a rope in the post. She even wrote a witty caption and said that sometimes we should change our view as it will help us to look at things differently. Her posts are surely an inspiration for all of her fans.

Also read | Malaika Arora ‘pushes Limits’ In New Video, Draws Compliments From Arjun Kapoor's Uncle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.