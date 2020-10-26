Urvashi Dholakia, Tony Share Unseen Pics From Neha Kakkar's Wedding Ceremony

Finally, after keeping the fans on toes for long, singer Neha Kakkar tied a knot with Rohanpreet Singh in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Actress Urvashi Dholakia who was one of the invitees on the guest list, shared a series of pictures on social media while giving a glimpse of the wedding.

Neha Kakkar's marriage pictures and videos with Rohanpreet Singh

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram while extending her heartfelt wishes to the newly-married couple. The first picture was after the wedding ceremony when the couple had exchanged vows. While wishing the two years of togetherness, Urvashi wrote, “And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations @nehakakkar and @rohanpreetsingh ❤️🥳 Loveeee you both!!!”

The second post was from the time when Urvashi drove Neha from the hotel to the Gurdwara. The actress explained the roller-coaster of emotions that were trickling down inside her. She wrote that lots of emotions were running through her which included overwhelming and extremely happy to see Neha married now. “I wish the two with happiness in life always,” she added.

Going by the pictures, it seems that the theme and colour for the wedding were pink as the bride and the groom looked colour coordinated and so was Urvashi. The trio posed for a perfect picture after the wedding was over.

Apart from Urvashi, Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar also shared a beautiful video from the wedding function of his sister on social media while posing with the couple from their wedding in the evening. The popular playback singer got married in a dual wedding ceremony on Saturday in Delhi. While she had an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in the morning, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals in the evening. The clip that Tony shared on Instagram showed Neha and Rohanpreet sitting in the mandap while performing the wedding rituals. Sindoor-clad Neha looked absolutely lovely with Rohanpreet by her side and Tony posing with the newlyweds.

