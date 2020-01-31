Lee Yi Kyung Explained Why He Won't Invite Jin From BTS To His Movie Premieres

During a Radio Star talk with Lee Yi Kyung, the star shared that he met BTS' Jin at an acting school after he was released from the military and that time BTS' Jin was well known for his attractive features. Their pictures shared on social media make it very obvious that they are excellent friends.

Well, in a later meeting with Lee Yi Kyung, the actor was interrogated regarding his friendship with BTS Jin. Lee Yi Kyung offered an amazing response. Here's what he said.

Why Lee Yi Kyung does not invite BTS' Jin at events

Lee Yi Kyung said that it would be rude if he didn’t even invite Jin to the film screening. He then proceeded by saying why he does not welcome BTS Jin to any occasion.

Lee explained that Jin is probably very busy with his own schedules. But he said that Jin is really nice, so Lee feels like if he calls him to something. Lee further revealed that inviting him to things will make him feel burdened. So he hasn’t called him for anything like that.

He then said, if Jin happens to have free time, he probably needs rest, but he might feel pressured to attend if Lee invites him, so he does not contact him on purpose for premiers.

On the professional front

Lee Yi Kyung stars in Hitman, which released a few days back. The film's story revolves around Joon, who once served as a legendary NIS hitman agent.

His real passion was making webcomics. Joon left his job with the NIS to pursue his dream. Now, Joon is writing webcomics, but he is not famous for his fiction. He's having trouble writing up new material.

One night after drinking, Joon talks about his experience as an informant for the NIS. He shares the story online but there is classified material in his report for the NIS. Joon finds himself in all kinds of trouble.

