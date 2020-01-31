Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Lee Yi Kyung Explained Why He Won't Invite Jin From BTS To His Movie Premieres

Others

BTS's Lee Yi Kyung explained in an interview about why BTS's Jin does not come in his movie premiers. Know what an amazing response he came up with. Read here

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lee Yi Kyung

During a Radio Star talk with Lee Yi Kyung, the star shared that he met BTS' Jin at an acting school after he was released from the military and that time BTS' Jin was well known for his attractive features. Their pictures shared on social media make it very obvious that they are excellent friends.

Well, in a later meeting with Lee Yi Kyung, the actor was interrogated regarding his friendship with BTS Jin. Lee Yi Kyung offered an amazing response. Here's what he said.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Picture From First-day Shoot Of 'Red Notice'

Why Lee Yi Kyung does not invite BTS' Jin at events

Lee Yi Kyung said that it would be rude if he didn’t even invite Jin to the film screening. He then proceeded by saying why he does not welcome BTS Jin to any occasion.

Lee explained that Jin is probably very busy with his own schedules. But he said that Jin is really nice, so Lee feels like if he calls him to something. Lee further revealed that inviting him to things will make him feel burdened. So he hasn’t called him for anything like that. 

He then said, if Jin happens to have free time, he probably needs rest, but he might feel pressured to attend if Lee invites him, so he does not contact him on purpose for premiers.

Also read: BTS' V Imitates His Hyung RM; Watch Adorable Video Of The Two Together

On the professional front

Lee Yi Kyung stars in Hitman, which released a few days back. The film's story revolves around Joon, who once served as a legendary NIS hitman agent.

His real passion was making webcomics. Joon left his job with the NIS to pursue his dream. Now, Joon is writing webcomics, but he is not famous for his fiction. He's having trouble writing up new material.

One night after drinking, Joon talks about his experience as an informant for the NIS. He shares the story online but there is classified material in his report for the NIS. Joon finds himself in all kinds of trouble.

Also read: BTS' Kim Tae Hyung's Most Fun And Quirky Hair Styles Over The Years

Also read: BTS' J-Hope Has The Best Casual And Leisurewear Styles; See Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA