'Legend Of Korra' Fans Label 'Kyoshi Is A Trans' Theory As 'stupidest Take Of Avatar Yet'

A recent theory on The Legend of Korra and Avatar the Last Airbender has left fans divided in terms of opinion. Recently, some fans merged a few sequences from the popular shows and hinted that Kyoshi, a beloved character from the show, may be a bisexual transgender woman.

The users claimed that the makers did this in order to include diversity in the series. A relationship also was hinted between Korra and Asami Sato, which helped to further back this theory up. However, Avatar Kyoshi who is an Avatar from the Earth Kingdom has a huge legacy in terms of storytelling and various aspects of the show. Thus, several fans disagreed with the theory and called it the “stupidest” thing one could ever hear.

avatar kyoshi pic.twitter.com/yCBH0q3uDa — your fav is trans (@CoolestTrans) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month By Hinting SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay, Netizens Cheer

'Legend of Korra' fans slam a theory that hints at Kyoshi being a trans woman

Also Read | Netflix Announces It Will Produce An Animated Film Adaptation Of 'The Witcher'

Avatar Kyoshi was introduced to viewers as a woman and was the founding member of the all-female sect of warriors dedicated to her teachings. The women learn her fighting style which is unique and thus Kyoshi as a character caused a huge impact for many people who watched the show. Her entire story can be seen in Avatar the Last Airbender- Rise of Kyoshi. In the comics, however, Kyoshi is termed as bisexual which can also be seen in the film and series. However, the idea of Kyoshi being a trans woman is something that did not go well with fans. Fans took to social media to offer some arguments against the theory and thus voice out their opinions about the same as well.

Kyoshi isn't trans, just because she was tall and buff and had bug feat doesn't make her trans. In the comics it never said she was . Bisexual Absolutely, trans no.

As for the worrior, I can cann see a few, because their island culture — 🇵🇷🥥🎶💃🏽🌴🔬 Divine Jimenez 🔬🌴💃🏽🎶🥥🇵🇷 (@DivineJimenez22) August 10, 2020

can’t just toss around “this is canon” like that and NOT expect my heart to skip a beat because i wouldn’t put that past the comics — steph, a girl also (@_stephTheBoy) August 9, 2020

Except Kyoshi wasn’t trans. Like, at all. Whatsoever. She was as cis female as can be. https://t.co/2VpZlxvy0a — Luis Ramos (@KineticBongos) August 10, 2020

This is the stupidest take of Avatar yet. Neither Kyoshi nor any of the warriors were trans, THEY WERE FEMALES! Hot take or not this is exactly why this series should've never been on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Md9s3VfzfE — ScarletEmber (@Nightdragonx1) August 10, 2020

It's bad but not even the comic went as far as to portray Kyoshi as trans. — Typical Manga Fan (@TypicalMangaFan) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Who Is Korra And How Is She Related To 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

The one fan who posted the theory somehow also managed to prove that not only Kyoshi but the entire clan of the women warriors were essential transgender women. The tweet has now been deleted by the user, however, it stated that the Kyoshi clan comprised of trans people. However, the user got slammed by several users who opposed the theory calling it preposterous. Fans were ready to agree that some warriors among the all-women clan could be trans but refused to agree upon Kyoshi being trans herself. Many people voiced their opinion on this topic and thus things got heated in the comments section, which could have eventually led to the original tweet and thread being deleted.

People are really calling me a "fake Avatar fan" because of my Kyoshi tweet lol pic.twitter.com/dbt5yIZEa5 — Mia Moore 🏳️‍🌈 (@StopTweetingMia) August 10, 2020

Also Read | 'The Legend Of Korra', Avatar’s Sequel Series, To Drop On Netflix Soon; See Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.