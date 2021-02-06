Logan Paul Shares How Much He Spent On Pokemon Cards; Unboxing To Be Streamed Live

YouTuber Logan Paul recently announced that he will auction his 36 first-edition Pokemon cards packs with the help of Goldin Auctions. Logan Paul had earlier spent $2 million on the unopened boxes of the first-edition of Pokemon cards. The auctions will begin on 4th February and continue till 11th February.

According to a report in Comicbook.com, every pack will begin with a starting bid of $10,000. After the Pokemon cards packs have been sold, he will host a stream on his YouTube channel on 27th February. He will be accompanied by Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin Auctions. The buyers will be able to see what the cards in their respective packs contain. The YouTuber has organized unpackaging events earlier. A stream on unpackaging that he organized in October saw nine million total views.

In October, Logan spent $150,000 for a First Edition PSA-10, Shadowless Charizard card. It is said that only a hundred of these cards exist and he was able to collect one for his collection. He had intended to make an offer on an even rare card. However, he changed his mind after noticing what the card meant to the current owner of the card.

However, it will indeed be very interesting to see how much the card packs will sell for. The bidders will get a chance to make a good amount of money f they can find a card like a Charizard, Pikachu, Blastoise, or even a Venusaur. It has been stated that a PSA representative will be present during the streaming. The representative will assign the different grades to the cards during the streaming. The bidders must also be prepared for the fact that the cards might be less lucrative than they otherwise thought it to be.

Logan had auctioned his First Edition Base Set Packs for raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He sold them for $11,111. The stream for the unpackaging will coincide with Pokemon Day in 2021. 27th February is the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. This began with the release of Pokemon Red and Green In Japan.

What is Logan Paul net worth?

Since the YouTuber spend such a big amount on the purchase of the cards, many of his subscribers have been wondering about his net worth. Logan Paul net worth is $19 million, as per a report by Celebritynetworth.com.

Logan Paul Instagram Account

Logan Paul Instagram shows that he has 18.8 million followers. This proves that the YouTuber is very popular on other social media platforms as well. His Instagram handle is @loganpaul.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information has been sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

